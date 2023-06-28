GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,869 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.