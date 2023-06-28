GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

