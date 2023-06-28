GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $198.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

