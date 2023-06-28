GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.88 and a 200 day moving average of $338.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

