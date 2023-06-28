GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 176,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

