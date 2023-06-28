GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

