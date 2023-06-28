GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.9 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.