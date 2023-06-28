Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.34 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.60 and a 200-day moving average of $408.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

