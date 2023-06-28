Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:F opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

