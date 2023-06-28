Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 770,711 shares of company stock worth $161,547,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 549.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.28 and its 200 day moving average is $179.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

