Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,429. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

