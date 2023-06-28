Gradient Investments LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

