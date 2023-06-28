Gradient Investments LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $122.43.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

