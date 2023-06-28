Gradient Investments LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.