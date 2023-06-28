Gradient Investments LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $674.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

