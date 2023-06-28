Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

