Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

