Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

