Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cory T. Newsom purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,335 shares of company stock worth $126,041. 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

