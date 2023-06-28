Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 21,286 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,286 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRPT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000.

NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

