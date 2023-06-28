Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.