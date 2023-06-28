Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.