Gradient Investments LLC Sells 171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

