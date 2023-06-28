Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in UBS Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

