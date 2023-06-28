Gradient Investments LLC Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.