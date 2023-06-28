Gradient Investments LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

FedEx Stock Up 5.0 %

FDX stock opened at $246.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,287 shares of company stock valued at $36,578,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

