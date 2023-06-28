Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.