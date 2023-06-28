Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

