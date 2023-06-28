Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.