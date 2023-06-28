Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.