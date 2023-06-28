Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,605 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 457.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

