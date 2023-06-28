HC Wainwright Comments on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

