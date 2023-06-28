HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVPH. Maxim Group increased their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RVPH opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

