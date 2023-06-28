HC Wainwright Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.7 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.20.

GMAB opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

