Head to Head Analysis: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF) versus Its Peers

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bendigo and Adelaide Bank 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Competitors 1026 2837 2851 9 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.57%. Given Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

15.6% of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bendigo and Adelaide Bank N/A N/A 6.96 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Competitors $2.04 billion $521.63 million 273.62

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bendigo and Adelaide Bank N/A N/A N/A Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Competitors 35.39% 9.95% 0.90%

Summary

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank competitors beat Bendigo and Adelaide Bank on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation. The company also provides retail banking products and services; home loans for the mortgage broker and mortgage manager market; rural bank products and services; wealth management services; investments and funds management services, commercial loans, access to funeral bonds, estates and trusts management services, and corporate trustee and custodial services; and banking products and services to agribusiness participants. It operates multiple Bendigo Banks, Community Banks, Delphi Banks, Alliance Banks, private franchise branches, as well as rural bank points. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Bendigo, Australia.

