Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 121 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

