HSBC’s (HSBA) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)'s stock had its "top pick" rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.68) to GBX 900 ($11.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.71) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.37) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 773.05 ($9.83).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 610.30 ($7.76) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 599.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 582.17. The company has a market capitalization of £121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 685.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($243,829.62). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

