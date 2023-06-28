Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36. 378,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,651,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,472 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

