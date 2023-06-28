Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HII opened at $221.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.