Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $4,215,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.