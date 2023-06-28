Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,711 shares of company stock worth $161,547,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 549.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

