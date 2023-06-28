Ignite Planners LLC Buys 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

