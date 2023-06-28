Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

