Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

