Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 1,343 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

