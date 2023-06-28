Ignite Planners LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.02.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.