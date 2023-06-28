Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.61.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

