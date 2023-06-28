IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

IMAX stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a P/E ratio of -141.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

