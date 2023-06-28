Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.89%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

