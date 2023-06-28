Insider Buying: abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Acquires 1,485 Shares of Stock

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) insider Mark Florance purchased 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.70 ($3,813.99).
Mark Florance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Mark Florance acquired 2,400 shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £4,920 ($6,255.56).
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11. abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.01). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.95. The company has a market cap of £337.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.00 and a beta of 0.71.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asian Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.